'Men, do better': Londoners hold vigil for Sarah Everard; Police revolts

On March 03, a 33-year-old London woman, Sarah Everard, went missing shortly after 9 pm on March 03 while walking home from friends' apartment in south London.
Search begins
Shortly after her disappearance, the local police officers started searching grassland and woodlands in the nearby areas of her last spotting.
All precautions taken
Visual evidence and investigations revealed that Sarah was 'fully covered' with neon-coloured clothes and had also talked to her friend/boyfriend while en route home. She had also been careful enough to take the main roads.
Questions on women safety
This case has sent shockwaves across the globe as it has highlighted the sad situation of women safety in the world, especially in a 'developed' city as London.
Curfew for men?
While the Metropolitan Police (MeT) was conducting the search mission, police officers went knocking door-to-door urging women not to go out alone in areas such as Claphan or Brixton.
This step attracted massive criticism from people. Following this by MeT, during a debate on domestic violence in the UK Parliament's House of Lords, a left-wing baroness suggested a 6 pm curfew for men to keep women safe.
Police officer charged
With development in investigations, British police have charged a 48-year-old Constable Wayne Couzens with the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard.
Reclaim These Streets
Following the case, hundreds of locals took to streets to on Saturday hold a vigil for the murdered London woman, and raised concerns about the safety of women in the capital city of one of the most powerful countries of the world. Gatherers called for safer roads and justice for women.
Mishandled
The local police was criticised for its 'poor' handling of the vigil in which many gatherers claim to have been violently detained. The group, 'Reclaim The Streets', who organised the vigil, condemned the mishandling of the gathering alleging that police were "physically manhandling women at a vigil against male violence."