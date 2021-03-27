Gunshots fired at US cultural centre in Myanmar, says embassy 

Gunshots were fired at the US cultural centre in Myanmar's biggest city of Yangon on Saturday but caused no injuries, an embassy spokesperson said.

The United States has been strident in its criticism of the junta that seized power in Myanmar on February 1 and the killing of hundreds of anti-coup protesters by security forces.

"We can confirm that shots were fired at the American Center Yangon on March 27. There were no injuries. We are investigating the incident," embassy spokesperson Aryani Manring said.

Meanwhile, Myanmar's security forces shot and killed at least 91 people - including a young boy - on Saturday, news reports and witnesses said, even as the ruling junta's leader said the military would protect the people and strive for democracy.

Protesters against the February 1 military coup came out on the streets of Yangon, Mandalay and other towns, defying a warning that they could be shot 'in the head and back', while the country's generals celebrated Armed Forces Day.

"Today is a day of shame for the armed forces," Dr Sasa, a spokesman for CRPH, an anti-junta group set up by deposed lawmakers, told an online forum.

The deaths on Saturday, one of the bloodiest days since the coup, would take the number of civilians reported killed to nearly 400. Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in parts of Myanmar on Saturday.

A boy reported by local media to be as young as five was among at least 13 people killed in Myanmar's second city of Mandalay. The Myanmar Now news portal said 64 people had been killed in total across the country by 2.30 pm (0800 GMT).

(With inputs from agencies)