HIGHLIGHTS: Indian PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh

WION Web Team NEW DELHI Mar 27, 2021, 09.23 AM (IST)

Modi, Sheikh Hasina Photograph: ANI

PM Modi was in Bangladesh for a two-day visit on March 26-27 to attend the celebration of that country's 50th year of liberation from Pakistan and the centenary year of its founder Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, Premier Sheikh Hasina's father. The two countries are also celebrating 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

Mar 27, 2021, 08.45 PM

Mar 27, 2021, 08.44 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that both India and Bangladesh want to see peace, stability, and love instead of instability, terror and unrest in the entire world. 

Mar 27, 2021, 08.39 PM

Prime Minister Modi has departed for India after completing the Bangladesh visit. He will be flying back in Special Air India Boeing 777.

Narendra Modi

Picture courtesy: ANI

Mar 27, 2021, 07.43 PM

Talking about the Teesta river agreement, Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, "We are working in a lot of areas for river water cooperation, including Teesta river issue."

"PM Modi reiterated India's sincere commitment on it in consultations with relevant stakeholders," he added.

Mar 27, 2021, 07.41 PM

There is active collaboration on connectivity with Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh. We are facilitating -transit route so that Bangladesh can export through India.
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla addresses media on PM Modi's Bangladesh visit.

Mar 27, 2021, 07.28 PM

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla held a press conference in which he reported that Bangladesh's PM Sheikh Haseena lauded India’s neighbourhood first policy.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla

 

Mar 27, 2021, 07.12 PM

Mar 27, 2021, 08.42 PM

Mar 27, 2021, 06.48 PM

After holding talks with Sheikh Hasina, PM Modi met Bangladesh's President Abdul Hamid in Dhaka.

Modi in Bangladesh

 

Mar 27, 2021, 06.20 PM

Mar 27, 2021, 06.10 PM

PM Narendra Modi handed over a representational key of 109 life-saving ambulances to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka.

Modi, Sheikh Hasina

 

Mar 27, 2021, 08.42 PM

Mar 27, 2021, 06.05 PM

Several projects were inaugurated virtually a little after the two leaders held bilateral talks.

Modi, Sheikh Hasina

 

Mar 27, 2021, 06.03 PM

India and Bangladesh signed five MoUs in presence of Prime Minister Modi and Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka after bilateral talks concluded between the two leaders.

MoUs signed

Mar 27, 2021, 05.54 PM

"Both nations want stability, peace and love in the world instead of instability, terror and unrest", says Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Matua community in Orakandi.

Mar 27, 2021, 05.04 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina began holding bilateral talks. It will be followed by delegation level talks, exchange of MOUs and inauguration of projects.

Picture courtesy: ANI

Modi, Sheikh Hasina

Mar 27, 2021, 04.44 PM

Mar 27, 2021, 04.14 PM

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana also accompanied the Indian PM at Tungipara.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana also accompanied the Indian PM.

Mar 27, 2021, 04.09 PM

Paying respects

PM Modi visited Tungipara to pay homage to Bangabandhu.

Mar 27, 2021, 04.05 PM

Narendra Modi

PM Modi visited Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple, located in Ishwaripur, a village in Shyamnagar Upazila of Satkhira.

Mar 27, 2021, 02.43 PM

Mar 27, 2021, 02.03 PM

Mar 27, 2021, 01.28 PM

Mar 27, 2021, 01.11 PM

"Both India and Bangladesh want to see the world progressing through their own progress. Both the nations want to see stability, love, and peace in the world instead of instability, terror, and unrest."
PM Narendra Modi addresses Matua community in Orakandi, Bangladesh

Mar 27, 2021, 01.01 PM

"I was waiting for this opportunity for many years. During my 2015 visit to Bangladesh, I expressed my wish to visit Orakandi, and today that wish has come true," says PM Modi
Mar 27, 2021, 12.48 PM

Mar 27, 2021, 12.48 PM

Mar 27, 2021, 12.27 PM

Mar 27, 2021, 12.24 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of Bangladesh, at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex, Tungipara. (ANI Photo)

“The life of Bangabandhu epitomized the freedom struggle of the people of Bangladesh for their rights, for the preservation of their inclusive culture and their identity.”
PM Narendra Modi’s message in the visitor book at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex

Mar 27, 2021, 12.00 PM

Mar 27, 2021, 11.28 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of Bangladesh, at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex, Tungipara. (ANI Photo)

Mar 27, 2021, 11.20 AM

Mar 27, 2021, 11.14 AM

Watch: Indian PM Narendra Modi is set to hold bilateral consultations with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Mar 27, 2021, 11.00 AM

Mar 27, 2021, 10.59 AM

Mar 27, 2021, 10.51 AM

Mar 27, 2021, 10.45 AM

Mar 27, 2021, 10.25 AM

Today, I got the opportunity to visit this Shaktipeeth to pay obeisance to Maa Kali. I prayed to her to free the human race from Covid-19.
PM Narendra Modi at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Ishwaripur, Bangladesh

Mar 27, 2021, 10.20 AM

Mar 27, 2021, 10.14 AM

Mar 27, 2021, 09.56 AM

Mar 27, 2021, 09.47 AM

Mar 27, 2021, 09.33 AM

HIGHLIGHTS: First day of PM Modi's historic visit to Bangladesh

Mar 27, 2021, 09.31 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin the second day of his Bangladesh visit by offering prayers at Jeshoreshwari and Orkandi temples in southwestern Shatkhira and Gopalganj on Saturday. 

Prime Minister Modi, who had the jam-packed first-day of Bangladesh's visit, will fly off to Ishwaripur village today and offer puja at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple, which is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths, scattered across India and neighbouring countries.

He will also visit the 'Mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman' in Tungipara of Gopalganj district.

The Prime Minister arrived here on Friday on the two-day visit to Bangladesh and attended the 50th birthday celebration of the country in Dhaka in the presence of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. This is his first visit to a foreign country since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out last year.



