HIGHLIGHTS: Indian PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh

Modi, Sheikh Hasina Photograph: ANI
PM Modi was in Bangladesh for a two-day visit on March 26-27 to attend the celebration of that country's 50th year of liberation from Pakistan and the centenary year of its founder Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, Premier Sheikh Hasina's father. The two countries are also celebrating 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties.
Mar 27, 2021, 08.45 PM
I would like to thank the people of Bangladesh for their affection during my visit. I would also like to thank PM Sheikh Hasina and the Bangladesh Government for the warm hospitality. I am sure this visit will lead to further strengthening of bilateral ties between our nations.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2021
Mar 27, 2021, 08.44 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that both India and Bangladesh want to see peace, stability, and love instead of instability, terror and unrest in the entire world.
Mar 27, 2021, 08.39 PM
Prime Minister Modi has departed for India after completing the Bangladesh visit. He will be flying back in Special Air India Boeing 777.
Picture courtesy: ANI
Mar 27, 2021, 07.43 PM
Talking about the Teesta river agreement, Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, "We are working in a lot of areas for river water cooperation, including Teesta river issue."
"PM Modi reiterated India's sincere commitment on it in consultations with relevant stakeholders," he added.
Mar 27, 2021, 07.41 PM
There is active collaboration on connectivity with Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh. We are facilitating -transit route so that Bangladesh can export through India.
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla addresses media on PM Modi's Bangladesh visit.
Mar 27, 2021, 07.28 PM
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla held a press conference in which he reported that Bangladesh's PM Sheikh Haseena lauded India’s neighbourhood first policy.
Mar 27, 2021, 07.12 PM
Indian Foreign Secretary addresses media on PM Modi's Bangladesh visit https://t.co/bOsc3Y7bz2— WION (@WIONews) March 27, 2021
Mar 27, 2021, 08.42 PM
Had a wonderful meeting with President Abdul Hamid. We exchanged views on a wide range of subjects pertaining to India-Bangladesh cooperation. pic.twitter.com/CabZy00yqK— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2021
Mar 27, 2021, 06.48 PM
After holding talks with Sheikh Hasina, PM Modi met Bangladesh's President Abdul Hamid in Dhaka.
Mar 27, 2021, 06.20 PM
#LIVE | Day 2 of PM Modi's Bangladesh visit— WION (@WIONews) March 27, 2021
https://t.co/UNj5HaAseS
Mar 27, 2021, 06.10 PM
PM Narendra Modi handed over a representational key of 109 life-saving ambulances to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka.
Mar 27, 2021, 08.42 PM
Had a productive meeting with PM Sheikh Hasina. We reviewed the full range of India-Bangladesh relations and discussed ways to deepen economic and cultural linkages in the times to come. pic.twitter.com/pdRvJ7x3ho— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2021
Mar 27, 2021, 06.05 PM
Several projects were inaugurated virtually a little after the two leaders held bilateral talks.
Mar 27, 2021, 06.03 PM
India and Bangladesh signed five MoUs in presence of Prime Minister Modi and Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka after bilateral talks concluded between the two leaders.
Mar 27, 2021, 05.54 PM
"Both nations want stability, peace and love in the world instead of instability, terror and unrest", says Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Matua community in Orakandi.
Mar 27, 2021, 05.04 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina began holding bilateral talks. It will be followed by delegation level talks, exchange of MOUs and inauguration of projects.
Picture courtesy: ANI
Mar 27, 2021, 04.44 PM
My colleague in Parliament, Shri Shantanu Thakur is making commendable efforts to spread the noble message of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur Ji.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2021
At Orakandi, met Shantanu Ji and other members of the Matua community. pic.twitter.com/7BnZDj8gTS
Mar 27, 2021, 04.14 PM
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana also accompanied the Indian PM at Tungipara.
Mar 27, 2021, 04.09 PM
Paying respects
PM Modi visited Tungipara to pay homage to Bangabandhu.
Paid homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara. pic.twitter.com/PX8H0NNJtv— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2021
Mar 27, 2021, 04.05 PM
PM Modi visited Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple, located in Ishwaripur, a village in Shyamnagar Upazila of Satkhira.
Mar 27, 2021, 02.43 PM
Offering prayer at the Hari Mandir in Orakandi!— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 27, 2021
Prime Minister @narendramodi sought blessings at the Hari Mandir and interacted with the descendants of revered Thakur family. pic.twitter.com/BwoiOHz5b4
Mar 27, 2021, 02.03 PM
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi concluded his address to Matua community in Orakandi, Bangladesh with slogans, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Ou5l8T8bPQ— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
Mar 27, 2021, 01.28 PM
Offering prayer at the Hari Mandir in Orakandi!— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 27, 2021
Prime Minister @narendramodi sought blessings at the Hari Mandir and interacted with the descendants of revered Thakur family. pic.twitter.com/BwoiOHz5b4
Mar 27, 2021, 01.11 PM
"Both India and Bangladesh want to see the world progressing through their own progress. Both the nations want to see stability, love, and peace in the world instead of instability, terror, and unrest."
PM Narendra Modi addresses Matua community in Orakandi, Bangladesh
Mar 27, 2021, 01.01 PM
"I was waiting for this opportunity for many years. During my 2015 visit to Bangladesh, I expressed my wish to visit Orakandi, and today that wish has come true," says PM Modi
Mar 27, 2021, 12.48 PM
Bangladesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the Matua community in Orakandi— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
"I was waiting for this opportunity for many years. During my 2015 visit to Bangladesh, I expressed my wish to visit Orakandi, and today that wish has come true," says PM. pic.twitter.com/z2rCMKYwGs
Mar 27, 2021, 12.48 PM
Bangladesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Orakandi Temple in Kashiani Upazila pic.twitter.com/vRNURMKxNc— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
Mar 27, 2021, 12.27 PM
One of the tallest leaders of the last Century, whose life and ideals continue to inspire millions!— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 27, 2021
PM @narendramodi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina planted a sapling at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex. pic.twitter.com/LTcJpQTgiu
Mar 27, 2021, 12.24 PM
“The life of Bangabandhu epitomized the freedom struggle of the people of Bangladesh for their rights, for the preservation of their inclusive culture and their identity.”
PM Narendra Modi’s message in the visitor book at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex
Mar 27, 2021, 12.00 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi plants a sapling at Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex, Tungipara. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina also present. pic.twitter.com/qpiZc8rfnE— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
Mar 27, 2021, 11.28 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of Bangladesh, at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex, Tungipara. (ANI Photo)
Mar 27, 2021, 11.20 AM
WION's @sidhant tells you how newspapers in #Bangladesh covered the first day of PM @narendramodi's visit to the country#Bangladesh50 #BangladeshIndiaFriendship #BangladeshAt50 pic.twitter.com/QF3cKP34nG— WION (@WIONews) March 27, 2021
Mar 27, 2021, 11.14 AM
Watch: Indian PM Narendra Modi is set to hold bilateral consultations with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
Mar 27, 2021, 11.00 AM
Mar 27, 2021, 10.59 AM
Mar 27, 2021, 10.51 AM
#InPics | If you’re looking for beauty and tranquility, consider the following destinations in Bangladeshhttps://t.co/S9VgvBFxMh— WION (@WIONews) March 27, 2021
Mar 27, 2021, 10.45 AM
#WATCH "Today, I got the opportunity to offer prayers before Maa Kali...I prayed to her to free the human race from COVID19," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/Jxz8v425xQ— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
Mar 27, 2021, 10.25 AM
Today, I got the opportunity to visit this Shaktipeeth to pay obeisance to Maa Kali. I prayed to her to free the human race from Covid-19.
PM Narendra Modi at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Ishwaripur, Bangladesh
Mar 27, 2021, 10.20 AM
Bangladesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Ishwaripur, Satkhira district today as part of his two-day visit to the country. pic.twitter.com/lQyGSyebIw— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
Mar 27, 2021, 10.14 AM
Dhaka papers prominently covered PM @narendramodi's visit, featuring him awarding the Gandhi Peace Prize to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman posthumously. It was handed to his daughter and PM Sheikh Hasina's sister Sheikh Rehana— WION (@WIONews) March 27, 2021
Pic courtesy: @sidhant
Read here: https://t.co/QW2NvNNkSZ pic.twitter.com/QqCuSRAxVj
Mar 27, 2021, 09.56 AM
Bangladesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Ishwaripur, Satkhira district.— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
This is the second day of the PM's two-day visit to the country. pic.twitter.com/enEYPZvG6O
Mar 27, 2021, 09.47 AM
Watch live:
#LIVE | Prime Minister @narendramodi begins the second day of his #Bangladesh visit by offering prayers at Jeshoreshwari and Orkandi temples in southwestern Shatkhira and Gopalganj#ModiInBangladesh #Bangladesh50 https://t.co/v9PC8eqf8T— WION (@WIONews) March 27, 2021
Mar 27, 2021, 09.31 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin the second day of his Bangladesh visit by offering prayers at Jeshoreshwari and Orkandi temples in southwestern Shatkhira and Gopalganj on Saturday.
Prime Minister Modi, who had the jam-packed first-day of Bangladesh's visit, will fly off to Ishwaripur village today and offer puja at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple, which is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths, scattered across India and neighbouring countries.
He will also visit the 'Mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman' in Tungipara of Gopalganj district.
The Prime Minister arrived here on Friday on the two-day visit to Bangladesh and attended the 50th birthday celebration of the country in Dhaka in the presence of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. This is his first visit to a foreign country since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out last year.