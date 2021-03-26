HIGHLIGHTS: First day of PM Modi's historic visit to Bangladesh

WION Web Team NEW DELHI Mar 26, 2021, 09.44 AM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bangladesh. Photograph: WION

PM Modi is in Bangladesh on March 26-27 to attend the celebration of that country's 50th year of liberation from Pakistan and the centenary year of its founder Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, Premier Sheikh Hasina's father. The two countries are also celebrating 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

Mar 26, 2021, 07.39 PM

PM Modi attends the inaugural programme of Bangabandhu- Bapu Museum at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Mar 26, 2021, 06.11 PM

Mar 26, 2021, 06.01 PM

Also read: Indian PM Narendra Modi recounts his ‘Satyagraha’ for Bangladesh liberation

He said, “I would like to remind brothers and sisters in Bangladesh with pride, being involved in the struggle for independence of Bangladesh was one of the first movements of my life. I must have been 20-22 years old when I &my colleagues did Satyagraha for Bangladesh's freedom.”

Mar 26, 2021, 05.45 PM

Mar 26, 2021, 05.42 PM

Mar 26, 2021, 05.27 PM

Today I also salute the brave soldiers of the Indian Army who stood with brothers and sisters of Bangladesh in 'Muktijuddho'. I am happy that many Indian soldiers who participated in the Bangladesh Liberation War are present at this event today, saysPM Narendra Modi in Dhaka.
Mar 26, 2021, 05.25 PM

It is a matter of pride for Indians that we got the opportunity to honour Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with Gandhi Peace Prize, says PM Narendra Modi in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Mar 26, 2021, 05.25 PM

Operation Searchlight and its violations haven't been discussed enough on global platforms. During this struggle, Bangabandhu was the ray of hope.His resilience and leadership had decided that no force would be able to stop the freedom of Bangladesh, says PM Modi.
Mar 26, 2021, 05.24 PM

PM Modi quotes Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his speech. He recalls, "On 6 December 1971, Atal Ji had said -We aren't just fighting with people who're laying down their lives in the Liberation War, but we are also trying to give a new direction to history."
Mar 26, 2021, 05.22 PM

PM Modi wears a 'Mujib Jacket' as he pays tribute to Bangladesh's Father of the Nation.

Mar 26, 2021, 05.15 PM

"The atrocities committed by the Pakistan Army disturbed all of us internally and moved us," says Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dhaka.
Mar 26, 2021, 05.06 PM

Watch live: 

Mar 26, 2021, 04.26 PM

Mar 26, 2021, 04.09 PM

PM Modi will attend celebratory events at the National Parade Ground as Guest of Honour where he is slated to deliver a speech.

Hasina will preside over the event while President Md Abdul Hamid will attend as chief guest.

A family member of Father of the Nation will also speak on the occasion.

Mar 26, 2021, 03.47 PM

Mar 26, 2021, 02.57 PM

Bangladesh visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses new VVIP aircraft for 1st time on foreign trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday went from Delhi to Dhaka on a new custom-made VVIP aircraft, using it for the first time on a foreign journey.
 
The prime minister is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh.
 
India and Bangladesh are currently celebrating the golden jubilee of the 1971 war victory. India had defeated Pakistan in December 1971, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.
 
The B777 aircraft, which has registration number VT-ALW, was delivered by Boeing to the Indian government in October last year.
 
The aircraft, which has call sign AI1 or Air India One, departed from Delhi around 8 am and landed at the Dhaka airport around 10.30 am on Friday, government officials said.
 
Another custom-made B777 aircraft, with registration number VT-ALV, was also delivered by the American aircraft giant to the Indian government in October last year. Both custom-made planes are to fly only president, vice president and prime minister of the country.
 

Mar 26, 2021, 02.56 PM

Bangladesh's Dawoodi Bohra community welcomes PM Modi

The Dawoodi Bohra community in Bangladesh welcomed PM Modi in Dhaka today.

Mar 26, 2021, 02.50 PM

Also read: When India-Bangladesh diplomacy took the saree route



The 'saree diplomacy' bears a deeper significance for India and Bangladesh, for it established the contribution of women into strengthening of diplomatic relations besides cementing bilateral ties.

Mar 26, 2021, 02.26 PM

Mar 26, 2021, 02.25 PM

Mar 26, 2021, 02.24 PM

Mar 26, 2021, 01.47 PM

Mar 26, 2021, 01.36 PM

Mar 26, 2021, 01.11 PM

Mar 26, 2021, 12.46 PM

Watch: Hindus positively influence Bangladesh's important areas
 

Mar 26, 2021, 12.45 PM

Watch: Bangladesh liberation war — Untold stories

Mar 26, 2021, 12.42 PM

“Their valour will continue to inspire future generations to fight injustice and defend the cause of righteousness”, PM Narendra Modi writes his message in visitor's book at National Martyr’s Memorial in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Picture courtesy: PIB India)

Mar 26, 2021, 12.38 PM

Also read | Pakistanis addressed us as servants: A Bangladesh war veteran remembers

Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Quazi Sazzad Ali Zahir is a Mujti jodhas, or Mukti Bahini war veteran, in the Bangladesh Liberation War. Bangladesh government awarded him the title of Bir Protik for his bravery in the war and India honoured him its fourth highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, in 2021.

Mar 26, 2021, 12.22 PM

Mar 26, 2021, 12.13 PM

Bangladeshi newspapers today carried the news on visit of Indian PM Modi prominently. (Picture courtesy: Sidhant Sibal)

Mar 26, 2021, 12.13 PM

Bangladeshi newspapers today carried the news on visit of Indian PM Modi prominently. (Picture courtesy: Sidhant Sibal)

Mar 26, 2021, 12.12 PM

Bangladeshi newspapers today carried the news on visit of Indian PM Modi prominently. (Picture courtesy: Sidhant Sibal)

Mar 26, 2021, 11.59 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the visitors' book at National Martyrs' Memorial in Dhaka. (ANI Photo)

Mar 26, 2021, 11.55 AM

Mar 26, 2021, 11.51 AM

Mar 26, 2021, 11.47 AM

Mar 26, 2021, 11.33 AM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his host, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, visit a martyr’s memorial in Savar for a wreath-laying ceremony as Bangladeshi celebrates 50 years of its independence on Friday within events being held to mark 50 years of diplomatic ties and the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Mar 26, 2021, 11.23 AM

Mar 26, 2021, 11.11 AM

Mar 26, 2021, 10.59 AM

Indian PM Narendra Modi is visiting Bangladesh to mark three major events

  • Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
  • 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh
  • 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation

Mar 26, 2021, 10.55 AM

Mar 26, 2021, 10.44 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accorded Guard of Honour at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (ANI Photo)

Mar 26, 2021, 10.40 AM

Mar 26, 2021, 10.37 AM

Mar 26, 2021, 10.34 AM

Mar 26, 2021, 10.17 AM

Mar 26, 2021, 10.16 AM

Mar 26, 2021, 10.16 AM

Mar 26, 2021, 10.16 AM

Mar 26, 2021, 10.14 AM

'From bottomless basket to vibrant economy': Bangladesh is far ahead of Pakistan in development indicators

The 1971 India-Pakistan war was a military confrontation that led to the birth of a new country in South Asia, Bangladesh.And after emerging as an independent nation, Bangladesh was in economic turmoil, wracked by poverty and famine, for several years.

Mar 26, 2021, 10.13 AM

Happy my first foreign visit after COVID onset is to friendly neighbour Bangladesh: PM Modi

Modi said he will be visiting Bangladesh on March 26-27 at the invitation of Prime Minister Hasina, and looks forward to his participation at the Bangladesh National Day celebrations on Friday.

Mar 26, 2021, 10.13 AM

Two national Anthems, one author: The India-Bangladesh Tagore connection

As Bangladesh marks 50 years of independence, the two countries rejoice about the shared love and gratitude for the Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.
 

Mar 26, 2021, 10.10 AM

Bangla: The language at the heart of Bangladesh independence movement

February 21 is celebrated the world over as International Mother Language Day. Chosen by UNESCO in 1999 as the day to honour mother tongues and linguistics across the world, February 21 is a historic day for Bangladesh, with a story stained in blood.
 

Mar 26, 2021, 10.07 AM

Also read: Delighted that PM of biggest democracy is joining our independence celebration — Bangladesh FM

Bangladesh's Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has expressed his delight that "PM of the biggest democracy" is taking part in the country's 50th independence anniversary celebration. Speaking exclusively to our Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Momen said,"Our relationship with India was rock solid."

Mar 26, 2021, 10.00 AM

Mar 26, 2021, 10.00 AM

Mar 26, 2021, 09.59 AM

Mar 26, 2021, 09.52 AM

Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of its Independence and National Day today coinciding with the grand celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. (Picture courtesy: Sidhant Sibal)

Mar 26, 2021, 09.51 AM

The 10-day grand celebration will end today following the celebration of Independence and National Day with the attendance of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in person as the guest of honour. (Picture courtesy: Sidhant Sibal)

Mar 26, 2021, 09.46 AM

Also read: PM Modi leaves for Bangladesh for a two-day visit
 

Mar 26, 2021, 09.44 AM

The prime minister had on Thursday said he will hold substantive discussions with his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, during the visit, as he expressed happiness that his first foreign tour after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic will be to a friendly neighbouring country with which India shares deep ties.



