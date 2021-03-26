Indian PM Narendra Modi recounts his ‘Satyagraha’ for Bangladesh liberation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the bond between Indian and Bangladeshi soldiers who fought together during the 1971 Liberation War and said that the bond will not cower to any kind of pressure.

Addressing the celebration ceremony of that Bangladesh's 50th year of liberation from Pakistan, PM Modi said, “Today in Bangladesh, the blood of those who fought for their liberation and the blood of Indian soldiers are flowing together. This blood will form such a relationship that will not break down under any kind of pressure and will not fall prey to any kind of diplomacy… I also salute the brave soldiers of the Indian Army who stood with my brothers and sisters of Bangladesh in ‘Muktijuddho’ [Liberation War]. I am happy that many Indian soldiers who participated in the Bangladesh Liberation War are present at this event today.”

He said, “I would like to remind brothers and sisters in Bangladesh with pride, being involved in the struggle for independence of Bangladesh was one of the first movements of my life. I must have been 20-22 years old when I &my colleagues did Satyagraha for Bangladesh's freedom.”

#Bangladesh50 | "I must have been 20-22 years old when I, along with many of my colleagues, had done 'Satyagraha' for the freedom of Bangladesh. Being involved in the struggle for Bangladesh's independence was one of the first movements of my life," says PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/zjYfdEfZIa — WION (@WIONews) March 26, 2021 ×

PM Modi also quoted former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his speech. He said, "On 6 December 1971, Atal Ji had said -We aren't just fighting with people who're laying down their lives in the Liberation War, but we are also trying to give a new direction to history."

“Operation Searchlight and its violations haven't been discussed enough on global platforms. During this struggle, Bangabandhu was the ray of hope. His resilience and leadership had decided that no force would be able to stop the freedom of Bangladesh,” said PM Modi.

(With inputs from agencies)