PM Modi leaves for Bangladesh for a two-day visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Dhaka for a two-day visit to Bangladesh on Friday morning. After his expected arrival in Dhaka at 10 am, he will attend an event at the National Martyr`s Memorial at 10:50 am. Thereafter, Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will call on Prime Minister Modi at 3:15 pm.

Later, he will attend the National Day Programme at 3:45 pm. Prime Minister Modi will then inaugurate Bapu Bangabandhu Digital Video Exhibition at 7:45 pm.Prior to his departure, Prime Minister Modi said that he looks forward to having "substantive discussions" with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He will also call on Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid during the visit."I look forward to my participation at the National Day celebrations tomorrow, which will also commemorate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Bangabandhu was one of the tallest leaders of the last century, whose life and ideals continue to inspire millions," he said in a tweet.The Prime Minister is also looking forward to visiting Bangabandhu`s Samadhi in Tungipara to pay his respects.

"I am particularly looking forward to my interaction with representatives of the Matua community at Orakandi, from where Sri Sri Harichandra Thakur ji disseminated his pious message. I will be having substantive discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, following our very productive virtual meeting in December last year. I also look forward to my meeting with His Excellency President Abdul Hamid, and to interactions with other Bangladeshi dignitaries," he said.

He added, "My visit will not only be an occasion to convey appreciation for Bangladesh`s remarkable economic and developmental strides under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina`s visionary leadership, but also to commit India`s abiding support for these achievements. I will also express India`s support and solidarity for Bangladesh`s fight against COVID-19."

Bangladesh Foreign Minister on Thursday said the people of Bangladesh welcome the visit of Prime Minister Modi. During his visit, the Prime Minister will also interact with diverse groups of Bangladesh`s polity and society.

