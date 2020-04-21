Top 10 world news today: Spain's death toll rises, Singapore extends lockdown, and more!

Greece locks 'migrant hotel' in Peloponnese after mass coronavirus cases

Greece has ordered the shutting down of a hotel in Peloponnese where according to reports at least 150 people have tested for coronavirus.

China eases entry, sets up 'fast-track channels' for business personnel to visit

The virus has killed over 171,255 people worldwide since it was first reported in Wuhan on December 31 last year.

Spain sees slight hike in daily toll with 430 deaths

Officials say the numbers tend to go up slightly on Tuesdays following a slight delay in receiving data from the regions on deaths that have occurred over the weekend.

Milan announces ambitious plan to reduce car usage after lockdown

Under the nationwide lockdown, motor traffic congestion has dropped by 30-75%, along with air pollution.

Now, Singapore extends 'circuit breaker' coronavirus lockdown till June 1

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday announced the extension of the lockdown till June 1.

'Worst' of the coronavirus is still to come, says WHO chief

"We have been warning from day one that this is a devil that everyone should fight," Tedros told a virtual briefing in Geneva.

Conspiracy theorists continue burning 5G towers claiming link to coronavirus

A scene that has repeatedly been on view several times in recent weeks in Europe is an assailant destroying 5G towers, claiming link to coronavirus.

Coronavirus: WHO vehicle used to transport swab samples attacked in Myanmar

According to the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper, the vehicle bearing a UN license plate was attacked in Rakhine State en route to Yangon late Monday afternoon.

Coronavirus darkens skin and damages liver of Wuhan doctors infected by it

According to their doctors, their abnormal skin colour is caused by hormonal imbalances after their livers were damaged by the virus.

At least 60% of infectious, 75% of 'emerging' diseases originate from animals, says study

Whether from a bat or a pangolin, the deadly virus originated from the animal world, adding to the list of 'zoonoses' -- the name given to diseases transmitted from animals to humans.