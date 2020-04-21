China eases entry, sets up 'fast-track channels' for business personnel to visit

As the coronavirus virus ease in the country, China on Tuesday said that it was ready to "set up fast-track channels allowing business and technical personnel to travel".

Beijing had ordered a virtual clampdown for the past two months on anyone visiting the country with the coronavirus spreading like wildfire in the country, however, with the virus now reportedly abating and Wuhan which was believed to be the origin of the virus opening up slowly, Chinese authorities have decided to loosen restrictions.

China is now in talks with Singapore and South Korea to set up "fast track" for businesspeople to travel between the countries.

"The purpose is to stabilise important economic and trade cooperation... and to ensure the safe and smooth operation of international industrial and supply chains," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said, adding, "Beijing has reached a consensus with Seoul on the fast-track channel and both sides are working to implement the plan.

China had recently lifted restriction in Hubei province which was the epicenter of the virus. The virus has killed over 171,255 people worldwide since it was first reported in Wuhan on December 31 last year.

There are 2,495,994 cases of the virus worldwide with the United States the worst-hit with 787,960 cases and over 35,000 deaths. The epicentre of the virus has since shifted to New York in the United States which has seen over 12,000 deaths with thousands dying in Italy and Spain, including the United Kingdom.

