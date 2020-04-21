Coronavirus: WHO vehicle used to transport swab samples attacked in Myanmar

A car used by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to transport swab samples to be tested for coronavirus was attacked in western Myanmar. The driver was killed in the accident.

According to the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper, the vehicle bearing a UN license plate was attacked in Rakhine State en route to Yangon late Monday afternoon.

Rakhine has been the scene of bitter fighting between the government and the Arakan Army, an ethnic guerrilla group fighting for autonomy in Rakhine State. Each side blamed the other for the Monday attack.

The driver and the passenger, a health worker, were taken to a nearby hospital, where the former died.