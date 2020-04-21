Coronavirus darkens skin and damages liver of Wuhan doctors infected by it

Coronavirus has darkened the skin and damaged the liver of the Wuhan doctors who were infected by the novel virus.

Dr Yi Fan and Dr Hu Weifeng, both 42, have been fighting for their lives after catching the virus at work while treating patients at the Wuhan Central Hospital in January.

Also read: At least 60% of infectious, 75% of 'emerging' diseases originate from animals, says study

According to their doctors, their abnormal skin colour is caused by hormonal imbalances after their livers were damaged by the virus.

Interestingly, they were colleagues with late whistle-blower Li Wenliang, who was punished for sounding the alarm of the virus and then died of the disease on February 7.

Also read: Coronavirus: China hoarded PPE, selling it at high rates, claims official

The two medics were first to the Wuhan Pulmonary Hospital after both of them were diagnosed on January 18.

Doctors saved them by hooking them to a life-support machine called ECMO for 39 days.

ECMO is a drastic life-support procedure which replaces the function of the heart and lungs by pumping oxygen into the blood outside the body.

It has been proven that COVID-19 has an adverse impact on hearling and sensory organs and also leads to brain impairment.