Coronavirus: China hoarded PPE, selling it at high rates, claims official

An official from the United States has claimed that in January and February, China bought 18 times more amount of masks and personal protective equipment, which they are now selling at high rates.

Peter Navarro, White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing, alleged on Monday that several countries, including India and Brazil, were not having enough PPE because Beijing was hoarding them.

"China vacuumed up all of the personal protective equipment around the world while it was hiding the virus," Navarro told Fox Business News in an interview.

"I have evidence directly from the Chinese government customs duty union that shows that, in the months of January and February, they bought 18 times more amount of masks," he said, adding, "not only China is hoarding, but is also selling these at a high rate," the official said.

US and China have been sparring over the origin of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The US also maintains that China had been irresponsible in its dealing of the outbreak, while Beijing begs to differ.

Meanwhile, the worldwide death toll from COVID-19 pandemic rose to 1,65,216 on Monday, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

More than 24,03,410 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 5,37,700 are now considered recovered.