'Worst' of the coronavirus is still to come, says WHO chief

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that the "worst" of the novel coronavirus has yet to come.

"Trust us. The worst is yet ahead of us," Ghebreyesus said during a news briefing. "Let's prevent this tragedy. It's a virus that many people still don't understand."

WHO chief also said there were no secrets at the UN agency after being blasted by the United States for allegedly downplaying the initial COVID-19 outbreak in China.



"We have been warning from day one that this is a devil that everyone should fight," Tedros told a virtual briefing in Geneva.



The virus, which emerged late last year in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has so far infected more than 2.4 million people globally and killed more than 165,000, according to an AFP tally.



The United States has by far the highest death toll of any country, at more than 40,000 fatalities, and President Donald Trump has faced criticism over his handling of the pandemic.



(With inputs from AFP)