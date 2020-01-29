Top 10 world news today: Saudi Aramco Jizan facilities targeted, Coronavirus death toll rises and more

Saudi Arabia's Aramco facilities in Jizan targeted, claim Yemen's Houthis

Yemen's Houthi movement claimed to have targeted Saudi Arabia's Aramco facilities in the port city of Jizan, reports said. Read more

Several countries suspend flights to China as Coronavirus death toll climbs to 132

As several airlines halted and suspended flights to Wuhan, the death toll in the coronavirus in China rose to 132. Read more

US charges Harvard and Boston academics for spying, links with China

The United States has been sceptical about China spying on its technological advances. Read more

United States bombing of Afghanistan hits 10-year high: US Air Force

American warplanes dropped more bombs on Afghanistan in 2019 than at any other time in at least a decade, according to the US Air Force, as Washington intensified attacks in the country amid withdrawal talks with the Taliban. Read more

US House passes bill to support Tibet, warns sanctions on Chinese officials for interfering in Dalai Lama's succession

The US House of Representatives has passed a bill strengthening Washington's support for human rights and environmental protection in Tibet, and advocating sanctions against China if it interferes in the succession of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. Read more

Earthquake of 7.7 magnitude strikes the Caribbean, tsunami warning issued



A major earthquake of 7.7 magnitude struck the Caribbean region between Jamaica and Cuba, triggering a brief tsunami alert and sending hundreds of people pouring onto the streets of Havana on Tuesday. Read more

Australian PM seeks greater federal powers to protect the nation from threatening bushfires



Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday he wants greater federal powers during natural disasters, as authorities warned bushfires ravaging the country for months were sweeping through a national park near the capital. Read more

50 US troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after Iran strike: Pentagon

50 US service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after its base in Iraq was attacked by Iranian missiles earlier this month. Read more

Australians scientists recreate coronavirus first time outside of China

A team of scientists in Australia have successfully replicated a lab-grown version of coronavirus the first to be recreated outside of China, is a significant breakthrough that could help combat the global spread of the illness. Read more

Palestinians infuriated as Trump unveils Middle-East peace plan with Jerusalem as Capital

US President Donald Trump's peace plan for West Asia delights Israel but fails to recognise Palestinian sovereign ambition. Read more