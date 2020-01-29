50 US troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after Iran strike: Pentagon

50 US service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after its base in Iraq was attacked by Iranian missiles earlier this month.

The military had previously announced on Friday that 34 US troops had suffered traumatic brain injury after the missile strike.

Symptoms of concussive injuries experienced by the troops include headaches, dizziness, sensitivity to light and nausea.

31 of the 50 were treated in Iraq and returned to duty, including 15 of those diagnosed most recently, Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Campbell said.

18 of the total have been sent to Germany for further evaluation and treatment, and one was sent to Kuwait and has since returned to duty, he said.

"This is a snapshot in time and numbers can change," he added.

Contrary to the initial assessment, the injuries of the service members indicate that they are more severe.

US President Donald Trump and other top officials had initially said that no US service member had been neither been killed nor had suffered any injury in Iran's attack on January 8.

At the World Economic Forum last week, Trump had said the injuries were ''not very serious''.

This was criticised by US war veterans.

''The group expects an apology from the president to our servicemen and women for his misguided remarks," William Schmitz, national commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, said on Friday.

According to Pentagon data, about 408,000 service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury since 2000.

The attack had been carried out by Iran on the Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq as a retaliation to the US airstrike that killed its top revolutionary guard general Qassem Soleimani on January 3.

The missile attacks capped a spiral of violence that had started in late December, and both sides have refrained from further military escalation.

