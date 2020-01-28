Now, Iran media claims CIA chief behind Soleimani’s assassination killed in Afghanistan plane crash

After a US plane crashed in Afghanistan, a video on social media from the crash site in the Ghazni province showed what could be the remains of a Bombardier E-11A aircraft.
Iranian media cited Russian sources to say that the chief of US intelligence operations against Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan had been killed in the crash.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
However, they said that there were no indications that the spy plane had been downed by enemy fire in the area and an investigation is still underway to determine the cause of the crash.
This information is made public after the Taliban had already claimed to have shot down the US military plane, killing all top officers on board.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Senior Afghan officials had said that the authorities had rushed local personnel to locate and identify the wreckage in the mountainous area.
Iran media reported that Michael d’ Andrea, in charge of the CIA assassination programs in the Middle East that included the killing of top Iranian general Qaseem Soleimani was the main target of the crash.
D'andrea is said to have headed the US drone operation in Baghdad that led to the killing of general Soleimani on January 3.
However, it wasn't confirmed by the United States.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
The US-led attack also claimed the lives of Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq's popular mobilization units and a group of companions.
However, there has been no confirmation about the US plane being downed as a retaliatory move to avenge the death of Soleimani.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)