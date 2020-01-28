Now, Iran media claims CIA chief behind Soleimani’s assassination killed in Afghanistan plane crash

Reports point to D'Andrea, Head of US Drone Operation in Baghdad

Senior Afghan officials had said that the authorities had rushed local personnel to locate and identify the wreckage in the mountainous area.

Iran media reported that Michael d’ Andrea, in charge of the CIA assassination programs in the Middle East that included the killing of top Iranian general Qaseem Soleimani was the main target of the crash.

D'andrea is said to have headed the US drone operation in Baghdad that led to the killing of general Soleimani on January 3.

However, it wasn't confirmed by the United States.

