Saudi Arabia's Aramco facilities in Jizan targeted, claim Yemen's Houthis

Yemen's Houthi movement claimed to have targeted Saudi Arabia's Aramco facilities in the port city of Jizan, reports said.

Houthi's Al Masirah TV quoted the spokesman saying that Saudi Aramco facilities on the Red Sea were were targeted. However, Aramco hasn't commented on the incident.

The military spokesman reported said the group had targeted the Abha and Jizan airports "with a large number of rockets and drones".

Aramco's was earlier targeted last year by the Houthis but Saudi Arabia had blamed the attack on Iran.