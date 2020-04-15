Top 10 world news today: Iran reports double digit COVID-19 death toll, China's concern on US move against WHO, and more

No time to waste, singular focus stopping the coronavirus pandemic: WHO

After US President Trump froze funding to the World Health Organization(WHO), director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the international health body's "singular focus is on working to serve all people to save lives and stop the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iran reports coronavirus deaths below 100 for second consecutive day

The total infections in the country has now risen to 76,389. The government said 49,933 people who were hospitalized have recovered.

Amazon says it may close French warehouses after court ruling

Amazon said on Wednesday it may temporarily shut its warehouses in France after a court ordered the company to limit deliveries in the country to essential goods like food and medical supplies, reported news agency Reuters.

'Country remains at mercy of COVID-19': Finland opens Helsinki region

Finland continues to keep its schools shut and has banned public gatherings. Marin reiterated that 'the country remains at the mercy of the virus'.

Japan's $1 trillion coronavirus stimulus to lift GDP by 3.8%, says Abe

Abe recently unveiled a stimulus package he described as among the world`s biggest to soften the economic blow.

Global situation is grim, US decision on WHO will undermine cooperation: China

After US President Trump decided to stop funding the WHO, China on Wednesday said that it was "seriously concerned about the US announcement".

Google and Apple collaborate to track coronavirus pandemic

Authorities around the world are using technology to track exposure and enforce quarantines.

Dangerous step in the wrong direction: Global reaction to Trump withdrawing WHO funding

Trump said the WHO had "failed in its basic duty and it must be held accountable". He said it promoted China's "disinformation" about the virus that likely led to a wider outbreak.

COVID-19 outbreak could cost global airline industry up to $314bn, predicts IATA

Global airline industry's passenger revenues have dropped by $314 billion in 2020, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 -- 25 per cent more than previously forecast.

How countries with female leaders are faring better than others during global pandemic?

The success of these and other women-led governments in dealing with a global pandemic is all the more noteworthy, given that women make up less than 7 per cent of world leaders.