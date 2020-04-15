Google and Apple collaborate to track coronavirus pandemic

Google and Apple have come together to help authorities track the coronavirus pandemic by using Bluetooth technology.

The two Silicon Valley giants will work on a platform to enable contact tracing, a measure that identifies people who have been exposed to the virus and who they have been in contact with.

Initially, interfaces built on existing public health apps that can work on iOS or Android systems will be released by the companies in May.

This will be followed by a more comprehensive platform in the coming months to which users will be able to opt in.

According to press statement released by Google, smartphone user that tests positive for the coronavirus can input their result into an app from a public health authority, which will feed into an anonymous "identifier beacon".

This identifier will then be anonymously exchanged with anyone the user comes into contact with who also has the service enabled.

Users then upload their identifier records to the cloud, following which they will receive a notification if they have been exposed to anyone who has tested positive for the virus.

Authorities around the world are using technology to track exposure and enforce quarantines.

Last month, Facebook and Google had confirmed that they were looking into the use of cellphone location data to help track the spread of the virus.