2021: No new emojis to be launched due to coronavirus pandemic

No new emojis will be released next year due to the knock-on effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Unicode Consortium, a non-profit organisation responsible for the release of new emojis, has announced that there is going to be a delay in its new batch of emojis by six months from March to September 2021 because of the fallouts from COVID-19.

According to the company, the reason behind the delay is its heavy reliance on volunteers who are currently overwhelmed dealing with the pandemic.

However, the emojis that were announced earlier this year, like the olive, beaver, and plunger, will still be available this fall.

''Under the current circumstances we’ve heard that our contributors have a lot on their plates at the moment and decided it was in the best interests of our volunteers and the organizations that depend on the standard to push out our release date,'' said Mark Davis, president of the consortium, in the group’s blog post.

''This year we simply can’t commit to the same schedule we’ve adhered to in the past,'' he added.

117 new emojis are already scheduled to be released on both android and smartphones this year.