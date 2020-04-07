WhatsApp introduces new restrictions and features to curb misinformation

Messaging app WhatApp has introduced new restrictions and features to keep a check on the spread of misinformation during the coronavirus pandemic.

It announced on Tuesday that it has narrowed down the limit of forwarding messages to one chat at a time, down from five. WhatsApp users can also verify fake news on web using Search Message feature.

The move is designed to reduce the speed with which information moves through extensively used application.

''We've seen a significant increase in the amount of forwarding which users have told us can feel overwhelming and can contribute to the spread of misinformation,'' the company said in a press release.

''We believe it’s important to slow the spread of these messages down to keep WhatsApp a place for personal conversation,'' it added.

The instant messaging platform has a user base of more than two billion users globally, with over 400 million users in India alone.

Aside from the forwarding limit, WhatsApp is also working with governments and charities to help bring its users accurate information.