This new Israeli tech can diagnose anomalies with your vehicle, and also detect COVID-19 symptoms!

A company in Israel has done the unthinkable! Uveye, a start-up claims that not only can it detect issues with a vehicle remotely, but now it can also test potential carriers of coronavirus without contact.

The contact-free emergency vehicle inspection system is equipped with thermal tech that can pick up any anomalies in the vehicle’s performance, while checking the temperature of the driver, or other passengers.

But how will they detect the fever? The company claims that the windshields are equipped with detection tech to record the temperatures.

Besides this, the company can safely diagnose issues with the vehicles. These include tire quality, issues with the braking system, oil health, et cetera.

“Atlas” and “Helios” are the two flagship inspection technologies that have been embedded into the vehicular system.

According to a statement released by the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of UVeye, Amir Hever, the tech can alleviate the need for a “hands on” approach to testing and inspection. The basic rationale behind this is to limit potential contact among people, especially automobile sector workers who have to manually diagnose and fix issues with the vehicles.

Considering it’s hard to detect who is carrying the virus, it might as well save many lives. Many reports have claimed that the virus can live on metal and plastic surfaces for up to three days.

To help deal with the pandemic, the start-up recently offered to equip emergency vehicles such as ambulances, fire brigades, and police vehicles with this technology on a not-for-profit basis. Additionally, they have shown interest in fitting the same tech into vehicles that are used for delivering food and medical supplies.

The contactless inspection system has received numerous orders globally, especially the United States and the United Kingdom.

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far killed over 70,000 people and infected over 1,000,000 people worldwide.