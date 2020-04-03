Are there nations untouched by coronavirus? Check this out

Although the coronavirus pandemic has affected most of the countries, there are still 19 nations that remain untouched by the wrath of the novel virus. Interestingly, all of these countries are in Africa, Middle East Asia, and Oceania.
Tiny Lesotho, a kingdom encircled by South Africa with only two million inhabitants, went into national lockdown on Monday despite registering zero cases.
Until last week the country had no tests or testing centres, and received its first kits thanks to a donation by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma.
Authorities had reported eight suspected cases which they had not been able to test and the first results are expected soon.
In Burundi, which is gearing up for general elections in May, authorities thank divine intervention for the lack of cases.
Some measures have been taken, such as the suspension of international flights and placing hand-washing stations at the entrances to banks and restaurants in Bujumbura.
However several doctors have expressed their concerns.
Sao Tome and Principe – a tiny nation of small islands covered in lush rainforest – has reported zero cases because it is unable to test, according to World Health Organisation representative Anne Ancia.
However “we are continuing preparations,” with around 100 people in quarantine after returning from highly-affected countries, and the WHO keeping an eye on cases of pneumonia.
With only four ICU beds for a population of 200,000 people, the country is desperate to not let the virus take hold and has already shut its borders despite the importance of tourism to the local economy.
Malawi’s health ministry spokesman Joshua Malango brushed aside fears that Malawi might not have registered any Covid-19 cases due to a lack of testing kits: ''We have the testing kits in Malawi and we are testing.''
Dr Bridget Malewezi from the Society of Medical Doctors told said that while “we may not be 100 per cent ready“, government was gearing up for the arrival of the virus.
She suggested it may only be a matter of time before the pandemic hits Malawi.
''It’s only been in the past few weeks that it has been rampantly spreading across Africa so most people feel it will get here at some point...,'' she said.
Malawi has asked people coming from hard-hit countries to self-quarantine, which Malawezi said had helped “safeguard the country from any possible spread of the virus.”
The Indian Ocean island nation of the Comoros, situated between Madagascar and Mozambique, has yet to detect a single case of the virus, according to the health ministry.
One doctor in the capital Moroni, Dr Abdou Ada, wonders if it may not be because of the wide use of the drug Artemisinin to treat malaria.
''I believe that the mass anti-malarial treatment explains the fact that the Comoros are, at least for now, spared from Covid-19. It is a personal belief that needs to be confirmed scientifically.''
