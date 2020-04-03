Are there nations untouched by coronavirus? Check this out

Although the coronavirus pandemic has affected most of the countries, there are still 19 nations that remain untouched by the wrath of the novel virus. Interestingly, all of these countries are in Africa, Middle East Asia, and Oceania.

Lesotho

Tiny Lesotho, a kingdom encircled by South Africa with only two million inhabitants, went into national lockdown on Monday despite registering zero cases.

Until last week the country had no tests or testing centres, and received its first kits thanks to a donation by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma.

Authorities had reported eight suspected cases which they had not been able to test and the first results are expected soon.

(Photograph:AFP)