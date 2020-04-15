Global situation is grim, US decision on WHO will undermine cooperation: China

After US President Trump decided to stop funding the WHO, China on Wednesday said that it was "seriously concerned about the US announcement".

Also Read: Dangerous step in the wrong direction: Global reaction to Trump

"The current global epidemic situation is grim. It is at a critical moment. This US decision will weaken WHO's capacities and undermine the international cooperation against the epidemic," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

Trump decided to freeze funding to the WHO over "mismanagin" the coronavirus pandemic. The US is by far the biggest funder of the international health body and providing $400 million last year.'

President @realDonaldTrump is halting funding of the World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess WHO's role in mismanaging the Coronavirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/jTrEf4WWj0 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 14, 2020 ×

"We urge the United States to earnestly fulfill their responsibilities and obligations, and support the WHO-led international action against the epidemic," the foreign ministry spokesman said.

"China has always supported the leading role played by the WHO in the international fight against the epidemic... China will look into the relevant issues depending on the needs of the situation," Lijian added while asserting that China had provided $20 million to the health body.

Meanwhile, European Union's foreign policy representative said he "deeply regrets US decision to suspend funding to WHO," while adding that "there is no reason justifying this move at a moment when their efforts are needed more than ever to help contain and mitigate the coronavirus pandemic."

"Only by joining forces we can overcome this crisis that knows no borders," Borrell added.