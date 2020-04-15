How countries with female leaders are faring better than others during global pandemic?

Women leaders are the secret weapon in the fight against coronavirus as countries lead by them are all doing an exceptional job in their response to the crisis.

These countries have contained the pandemic through early, scientific intervention. They have implemented widespread testing, easy access to quality medical treatment, aggressive contact tracing and tough restrictions on social gatherings.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, told her countrymen that this the virus is ''serious'' and would infect up to 70 per cent of the population.



Angela Merkel

Despite being hard-hit by the virus its mortality rate is much lower than its neighbouring countries still struggling to cope up with the novel virus.

A number of factors fed Germany’s low death rates, including early and widespread testing and a large number of intensive care beds. Again, however, the country’s leadership plays a role.

Among the first and the fastest moves from global leaders against COVID-19 came from Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen.



Tsai Ing-wen

At the first sign of a new illness, she set up an epidemic command center, ramped up production of personal protective equipment such as face masks and restricted all flights from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

She also introduced 124 measures to block the spread in January, without having to resort to the lockdowns that have become common elsewhere.

Taiwan is now sending 10 million face masks to the United States and Europe.

The US State Department cites Taiwan's coronavirus success in calling for Taiwan to be given observer status in the WHO's World Health Assembly.

New Zealand, led by Jacinda Ardern, announced an early lockdown and closed borders to foreign visitors on March 19 there were just 6 cases in the whole country.



Jacinda Ardern

The country has carried out widespread testing and recorded over 1,300 coronavirus cases, but only nine deaths.

Iceland, under the leadership of Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir, is offering free coronavirus testing to all its citizens.

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin invited influencers of any age to spread fact-based information on managing the pandemic.

Norway’s Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, used the innovative idea of using television to talk directly to her country’s children and address their doubts and queries.

The success of these and other women-led governments in dealing with a global pandemic is all the more noteworthy, given that women make up less than 7 per cent of world leaders.