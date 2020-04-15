Japan's $1 trillion coronavirus stimulus to lift GDP by 3.8%, says Abe

Japan's coronavirus emergency economic stimulus should boost the country's real gross domestic product by 3.8%, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday.

Abe's comments came at the end of a meeting of the government's top economic advisory council.

The government last week approved an emergency economic stimulus package worth 108.2 trillion yen ($1.01 trillion), with fiscal spending of 39.5 trillion yen, aimed at battling the fallout from the coronavirus.

Abe recently declared a state of emergency to fight new coronavirus infections in major population centres and unveiled a stimulus package he described as among the world`s biggest to soften the economic blow.

The state of emergency, giving authorities more power to press people to stay at home and businesses to close, will last through May 6 and be imposed in the capital, Tokyo, and six other prefectures - accounting for about 44% of Japan`s population.

