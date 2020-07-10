Top 10 world news today: Hagia Sophia's musuem status revoked, China to hit US with 'reciprocal measures' and more

Top Turkey court revokes Hagia Sophia's museum status, paving way for mosque

A top Turkish court on Friday revoked the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia's status as a museum, clearing the way for it to be turned back into a mosque, according to reports. Read more

China to hit US with 'reciprocal measures' over Xinjiang sanctions

China said Friday it will impose tit-for-tat measures on US institutions and individuals who "behave badly" on Xinjiang-related issues after Washington slapped sanctions on Chinese officials over a crackdown on Uighurs and other Turkic Muslims in the region. Read more

Coronavirus: Italian PM hints at extending state of emergency

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Friday that the country will likely extend the July 31 deadline of the state of emergency imposed due to coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Russian bounties: Top US general vows 'response' if intel confirmed

Top United States General Mark Milley pledged Thursday to "take action" if the US military could corroborate intelligence suggesting Moscow paid militants linked to the Taliban to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan. Read more

US approves $620 million missile upgrade package for Taiwan

The United States has approved a possible $620 million upgrade package for Patriot surface-to-air missiles to Taiwan, the State Department said, the latest purchase from the United States to deal with a rising threat from China. Read more

Seoul mayor died by suicide a day after he was accused of sexual harassment

The mayor of Seoul, a contender to be South Korea's next president and a former human rights lawyer, died by suicide a day after he was accused of sexual harassment. Read more

Bolsonaro says he feels 'very well', praises hydroxycholoroquine

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has tested positive for COVID-19, said on Facebook Thursday that he was "very well" and again advocated the use of the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine. Read more

Kim Jong-un's sister says 'no need' for another US-N Korea summit

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said there was "no need" for another summit with the United States unless Washington offered a "decisive change" in approach. Read more

Kazakhstan denies Chinese reports of pneumonia deadlier than COVID-19

Kazakhstan has dismissed the warning by China's embassy for its citizens that advised to guard themselves against an outbreak of pneumonia in the central Asian nation. China described the pneumonia as being more lethal than COVID-19, the disease caused due to the novel coronavirus. Read more

Global coronavirus cases exceed 12 million; death toll at 554,924

The deadly Covid-19 across the world has now infected more than 12 million people, with 5.54 lakh people succumbing to the virus that was first reported in late December 2019. Read more