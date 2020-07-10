Global coronavirus cases exceed 12 million; death toll at 554,924

The deadly Covid-19 across the world has now infected more than 12 million people, with 5.54 lakh people succumbing to the virus that was first reported in late December 2019.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the world has witnessed a total of 12,268,630 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The death count has also surged to 554,924.

Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected, with 3.1 million coronavirus cases and 133,195 deaths. It is followed by Brazil, which has 1,759,103 cases and 69,254 deaths, and India (794,842 cases, 21,623 deaths).

The United States on Thursday posted 60,565 new coronavirus cases, a record for 24 hours.

The country, the hardest-hit in the world by the pandemic, now has a total caseload of more than 3.1 million, with 133,195 deaths. The previous daily record was Tuesday, with more than 60,200 cases in one day.

(With inputs from agencies)