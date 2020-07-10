Top Turkey court revokes Hagia Sophia's museum status, paving way for mosque

A top Turkish court on Friday revoked the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia's status as a museum, clearing the way for it to be turned back into a mosque, according to reports.

Earlier, the UN's cultural agency UNESCO had warned Turkey against converting the museum in Istanbul into a mosque, urging dialogue before any decision is taken.

The Council of State, which was debating a case brought by a Turkish NGO, cancelled a 1934 cabinet decision and ruled the UNESCO World Heritage site would be reopened to Muslim worshipping.

Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Hagia Sophia would be handed over to Turkey's religious affairs directorate and reopened for Muslim worshipping.

Erdogan's statement comes shortly after the Turkish court revoked Hagia Sophia's status as a museum, clearing the way for it to be turned back into a mosque.

The Hagia Sophia, which was first a cathedral then a mosque after the conquest of Istanbul, is inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site as part of an area designated as "Historic Areas of Istanbul."

UNESCO said that the Hagia Sophia was on its list of World Heritage Sites as a museum, and as such had certain commitments and legal obligations.

Hagia Sophia was first constructed as a cathedral in the Christian Byzantine Empire but was converted into a mosque after the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople in 1453.

Turning it into a museum was a key reform of the post-Ottoman authorities under the modern republic's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

The World Heritage site was at the centre of both the Christian Byzantine and Muslim Ottoman empires and is today one of Turkey's most visited monuments.

The prospect of a change in the museum's status back to a mosque had raised alarm among US, French, Russian and Greek officials, as well as Christian church leaders.