Top 10 world news today: Coronavirus toll jumps to 425, Israel strikes in Gaza and more

China's coronavirus death toll rises to 490, over 24,000 infected

The coronavirus outbreak has killed 490 people in China. The number of infected cases rose to 24,324 as the virus continued to spread in China. Read More

Newborn baby tests positive for coronavirus just 30 hours after birth

The infant is the youngest person recorded as being infected by the virus, which has killed nearly 500 people since emerging late last year. Read More

Meet Pete Buttigieg, the man who shocked Sanders, Biden in Iowa caucus

Buttigieg is also the first openly gay candidate to run for president. Two years ago his same-sex marriage to Chasten Glezman, a teacher, was widely covered in the US media. Read More

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tears up text as Trump ends State of the Union address

Immediately after United States President Donald Trump concluded his ''State of the Union'' address, the House speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped apart the paper copy of his speech. Read More

UK wants petrol & diesel vehicles out by 2035, proposes switching to hybrid vehicles

The United Kingdom is bent on pursuing its ''electric dream'' by banning diesel, petrol vehicles and promoting hybrid vehicles. If put into action, the goal should be achieved by 2035. Read More

Channel island politicians back proposal that mandates equal rights for women

Recently being scrapped is a piece of legislation from the British Isles that was brought into effect in the year 1928 on the island of Jersey, which deemed that a wife's income belongs to her husband. Jersey is a self-governing dependency with its own administrative, fiscal, legal systems and courts of law. Read More

Measles vaccine drive aims to protect 45 million children in Africa, Asia

Up to 45 million children in seven developing countries will be immunised against measles in a series of major vaccination campaigns to try to halt a global surge in the viral disease. Read More

Malaysia's former first lady goes on trial for corruption

Malaysia's former first lady, who allegedly bankrolled a luxurious lifestyle with kickbacks and stolen public money, went on trial Wednesday for corruption for the first time since her husband lost power. Read More

Israel strikes in Gaza after Palestinians fire projectiles

Israeli aircraft struck Hamas positions in Gaza early Wednesday, the military said, after Palestinians in the enclave launched projectiles and explosive balloons at the Jewish state. Read More

Legal challenge to Singapore misinformation law rejected

The first legal challenge to Singapore's law against online misinformation was rejected Wednesday, a blow to opponents who say it is being used to stifle dissent before elections. Read More