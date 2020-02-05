Top 10 world news today: Coronavirus toll jumps to 425, Israel strikes in Gaza and more

Coronavirus Photograph:( AFP )
Here are the major global stories of the day.
China's coronavirus death toll rises to 490, over 24,000 infected
The coronavirus outbreak has killed 490 people in China. The number of infected cases rose to 24,324 as the virus continued to spread in China. Read More
Newborn baby tests positive for coronavirus just 30 hours after birth
The infant is the youngest person recorded as being infected by the virus, which has killed nearly 500 people since emerging late last year. Read More
Meet Pete Buttigieg, the man who shocked Sanders, Biden in Iowa caucus
Buttigieg is also the first openly gay candidate to run for president. Two years ago his same-sex marriage to Chasten Glezman, a teacher, was widely covered in the US media. Read More
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tears up text as Trump ends State of the Union address
Immediately after United States President Donald Trump concluded his ''State of the Union'' address, the House speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped apart the paper copy of his speech. Read More
UK wants petrol & diesel vehicles out by 2035, proposes switching to hybrid vehicles
The United Kingdom is bent on pursuing its ''electric dream'' by banning diesel, petrol vehicles and promoting hybrid vehicles. If put into action, the goal should be achieved by 2035. Read More
Channel island politicians back proposal that mandates equal rights for women
Recently being scrapped is a piece of legislation from the British Isles that was brought into effect in the year 1928 on the island of Jersey, which deemed that a wife's income belongs to her husband. Jersey is a self-governing dependency with its own administrative, fiscal, legal systems and courts of law. Read More
Measles vaccine drive aims to protect 45 million children in Africa, Asia
Up to 45 million children in seven developing countries will be immunised against measles in a series of major vaccination campaigns to try to halt a global surge in the viral disease. Read More
Malaysia's former first lady goes on trial for corruption
Malaysia's former first lady, who allegedly bankrolled a luxurious lifestyle with kickbacks and stolen public money, went on trial Wednesday for corruption for the first time since her husband lost power. Read More
Israel strikes in Gaza after Palestinians fire projectiles
Israeli aircraft struck Hamas positions in Gaza early Wednesday, the military said, after Palestinians in the enclave launched projectiles and explosive balloons at the Jewish state. Read More
Legal challenge to Singapore misinformation law rejected
The first legal challenge to Singapore's law against online misinformation was rejected Wednesday, a blow to opponents who say it is being used to stifle dissent before elections. Read More