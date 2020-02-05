UK wants petrol & diesel vehicles out by 2035, proposes switching to hybrid vehicles

The United Kingdom is bent on pursuing its ''electric dream'' by banning diesel, petrol vehicles and promoting hybrid vehicles. If put into action, the goal should be achieved by 2035.

According to the British government, this is an attempt to reduce and control air pollution alongside limiting fossil fuel emissions. This projection is more ambitious than previously thought and is now expected to be completed five years earlier than planned.

Currently, diesel and petrol vehicles account for 90 per cent of vehicle sales in Britain.

The government is looking for a smooth transition as it bans the sale of such vehicles by 2035 or earlier. The authorities have also suggested the use of hybrid vehicles.



Electric cars are charged at Source power points in London, Britain, October 19, 2018 | Reuters



The announcement coincided with the sacking of COP 26 head, Claire O'Neil.

Many critics feel that this announcement is damage control to shield UK's credentials in terms of the environment.

However, the British PM behind a successful Brexit, disagrees and claims that it is part of the government's larger plan to cut down CO2 emissions by 2050.

"We have to deal with our CO2 emissions, and that is why the UK is calling for us to get to net-zero as soon as possible, to get for every country to announce credible targets to get there. That's what we want from Glasgow and that's why we are pledged here in the UK to deliver net-zero by 2050 and we're the first major economy to make that commitment and I agree that's the right thing to do. I think it's quite proper that we should. We were the first, after all, to industrialise. Look at the historic emissions of the uk. We have a responsibility to our planet to lead in this way and to do this", said Boris Johnson.



David Attenborough speaks during a conference about the UK-hosted COP26 UN Climate Summit, at the Science Museum in London, Britain February 4, 2020 | Reuters



O'Neil hit back at Johnson and claimed that ''he does not understand climate change''.

"Well, he [Boris Johnson] doesn't really get it, I think is what he said. But others around him do", O'Neil said.

"I think my advice to anybody to whom Boris is making promises, whether it is voters, world leaders, ministers, employees or indeed family members, is to get it in writing. Get a lawyer to look at it and make sure the money's in the bank", O'Neil added.

Many countries are trying to end the use of diesel vehicles. For instance, Denmark will ban petrol and diesel car sales by 2030, with France following suit with a goal set for 2040.

The European Union is also monitoring the idea carefully and has called for banning new petrol and diesel vehicles.