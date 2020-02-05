US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tears up text as Trump ends State of the Union address

Immediately after United States President Donald Trump concluded his ''State of the Union'' address, the House speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped apart the paper copy of his speech.

Trump appeared to have rejected a handshake from the speaker, which was followed by the Speaker tearing up the speech.

Interestingly, there was no mention of the impeachment saga in his speech. Pelosi and Trump have exchanged jibes at multiple occasions, especially since Trump was impeached in the House, with Pelosi at the helm of the process. Since then, both have openly criticised each other.

The White House criticised Pelosi's actions on Twitter.

Speaker Pelosi just ripped up:



One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen.



The survival of a child born at 21 weeks.



The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller.



A service member's reunion with his family.



That's her legacy.

The impeachment case is set to be put forth to the Senate tomorrow. An acquittal is expected, considering the Senate has a majority of the Republicans who are expected to vote in his favour.



Trump had earlier claimed that he was not ''bitter'' from the impeachment hearings and wanted the speech to be ''low-key''.

The speech witnessed many Democrats walking out.

The US president spoke for an hour and 18 minutes, and was seen walking out while receiving compliments from Republican lawmakers.

As the address continues, Democrats Gretchen Whitmer and Veronica Escobar are expected to deliver a response to the speech.

Watch the moment a military husband surprises his wife and two kids at the State of the Union.



Watch the moment a military husband surprises his wife and two kids at the State of the Union.

In a key moment, Trump reunited a military family and said ''I am thrilled to inform you that your husband is back''. They were separated for over seven months due to the father's deployment.

Cheers of ''Four more years!'' echoed the halls of the House, setting the tone for the rest of the address.

"Our borders are secure, our values are renewed and pride restored," Trump said.

"Since my election, we have created seven million new jobs," he told the US house.

"Three years ago, we launched the great American comeback. Tonight, I stand before you to share the incredible results," he said.

Traditionally, the Speaker says: "Members of Congress, I have the high privilege and distinct honor of presenting to you the President of the United States."



Speaker Pelosi said "Members of Congress, the President of the United States."

As is customary, the Speaker is expected to introduce the president with references to honorary titles. Pelosi broke away from the practice and simply introduced Trump as the President.