China's coronavirus death toll rises to 490, over 24,000 infected

The coronavirus outbreak has killed 490 people in China. The number of infected cases rose to 24,324 as the virus continued to spread in China.

Two deaths were reported outside China with Hong Kong being the latest where a 39-year-old man who had visited Wuhan died on Tuesday. Another man had earlier died due to the virus in the Philippines.

Additionally, new cases were reported on a Japanese cruise ship which now remains under quarantine.



On Tuesday, the Chinese National Health Commission claimed new 65 deaths were recorded, which shot up the death toll to 490 in China.



This handout from the Royal Thai Navy taken and released on February 4, 2020 shows navy officials in protective suits standing beside a plane that brought Thai nationals back from Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak

The virus continues to affect Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak and its surrounding areas with the city placed on lockdown.

At least 3,887 new cases were confirmed in mainland China, shooting up the total figure of the infection to 24,324.

A few hours ago, ten people on a cruise ship at the Japanese port of Yokohama tested positive for the virus. However, the figure is expected to increase incrementally as the screening process of others on board the ship is underway. Japan's health minister expects the number of cases to increase.

The Carnival Corp ship, which is carrying 3,700 passengers has been quarantined until the screening process is complete. 273 people were tested on the ship, with ten new cases registered.

According to the World Health Organisation, 176 more cases have been reported in other countries and regions.

Also read: Coronavirus: What is N95 face mask?