Coronavirus: What is N95 face mask?

The deadly novel coronavirus, which has spread from China to two dozen countries, has killed more than 425 people and infected a further 20,000 in China, nearly all of them in central Hubei province — the epicentre of the outbreak — and spread to two-dozen countries since it emerged in December.

Face masks are selling quickly in stores across China, are not the secure answer for shielding somebody from contracting coronavirus.

The lack of N95 masks, prompted by specialists as basic for the individuals who cooperate with their patients, is considerably more extreme.

However, if you wear a regular surgical mask, you are not protected from the virus as some may believe.

Some experts believe that to protect against coronavirus an N95 respirator - can be effective.

Coronavirus, also known as 2019-nCov requires the thicker respirator mask to help prevent spread.

N95 respirators filter out airborne particles, though only those larger than the coronavirus.

According to the experts, there are thousands of mask factories in China, but companies that can produce high-end filters up to the N95 or KN95 standard, number less than 10.

Mask industrial facilities across China dropped their Spring Festival break and raced to expand production.

