Top 10 world news today: Coronavirus, Iran warns of NPT withdraw, no 'genocide' against Rohingya and more

Meanwhile, Iran said today that it would consider "withdrawing from Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) treaty" if the nuclear dispute reaches the UN Security Council.

Responding actively, made strict prevention plan: China on spread of SARS-like coronavirus

After the SARS-like coronavirus spread to multiple countries, China on Monday said it was "responding actively" and had made "strict prevention and control plans". Read more

Sharp slowdown in India drag on world economy, says IMF

The International Monetary Fund on Monday slashed its 2020 global growth forecast due to the slowdown in India and other emerging markets.

The sharp drop for India "accounts for the lion's share of the downward revisions," the IMF said. Read more

Iran could consider withdrawing from NPT if nuclear dispute referred to UNSC: Zarif

Iran said today that it would consider "withdrawing from Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) treaty" if the nuclear dispute reaches the UN Security Council. Read more

Africa's richest woman has been amassing wealth at the cost of her own country: International Consortium of Investigative Journalists

Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of ex-Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, has been amassing wealth at the expense of her own country as per the confidential documents of her empire that have just been leaked. Read more

'Internal armed conflict': Govt-appointed panel finds no 'genocide' against Rohingya in Myanmar

A government-appointed panel found no 'genocide' against the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

Describing the situation as 'internal armed conflict' the panel, blamed Rohingya militants for attacking 30 police posts and "provoking" the crackdown. Read more

Wheat crisis deepens in Pakistan: People eat more bread in November-December, says minister

Pakistan is facing a massive food crisis. Wheat flour shortage has hit the people of the country which has, in turn, resulted in anger amongst the public against the Imran Khan government. Read more

Vladimir Putin replaces powerful top prosecutor

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday removed the powerful Prosecutor-General Yury Chaika and nominated a replacement, the Kremlin said. Read more

We had 'no other option' than to step back as royals: Prince Harry

Britain's Prince Harry on Sunday expressed sadness over his decision to step down from royal duties.

"It brings me great sadness that it has come to this," the Duke of Sussex said. Read more

British counter-terror police list Extinction Rebellion as 'key threat', PETA also under watch

Extension Rebellion, a series of protests against climate change have been labelled as a ''key threat'' by a police force in London. The decision was made based on counter-terrorism assessment mechanisms that allegedly led to ''intelligence tip-offs'', The Guardian reported. Read more

China struggles in new diplomatic role, trying to return Rohingya refugees to Myanmar

In a sharp departure from its official policy of non-interference in the affairs of other countries, China has positioned itself as the key mediator in resolving the protracted crisis. The main sticking point is a disagreement over whether the refugees will be safe in Myanmar. Read more