Africa's richest woman has been amassing wealth at the cost of her own country: International Consortium of Investigative Journalists

Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of ex-Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, has been amassing wealth at the expanse of her own country as per the confidential documents of her empire that have just been leaked.

According to an investigation conducted by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, Isabel dos Santos, also called ''the princess'' in Angola, exploited her father's power to gather a whopping $2.2 billion.

Her father was the President of Angola for almost four decades.

At least 7,15,000 emails, contracts, accounts and audits of her business operations were leaked in an investigation called "Luanda leaks".

The expose revealed she had access to lucrative deals including land, diamonds, oil and telecom during her father's reign.

Even her husband Sindika Dokolo, who is a businessman and an art collector was permitted to buy precious assets of the country which is rich in natural resources.

The documents suggest that an offshore network of 400 companies were connected to the couple and their associates and benefitted them immensely.

Both husband and wife have denied the accusations and claimed that the computer systems of the company were hacked and that they were a victim of the ''politically motivated witch hunt'' of the new President of Angola.

Dokolo called the government's action as ''armageddonn''.

Jose Eduardo dos Santos denied any allegation of wrongdoing as well.