Indian school teacher, first foreign national in China contracts SARS-like virus

The strain of pneumonia outbreak spreading in the Chinese cities of Wuhan and Shenzhen has added a new nationality to their list of infected individuals - a 45-year-old Indian school teacher, who is undergoing treatment for the mysterious SARS-like coronavirus.

Also read: SARS-like virus spreading across China amid 140 new cases, third death

Doctors on Monday confirmed that she was suffering from the virus and is being treated for the same. The patient - Preeti Maheshwari - is a teacher at an international school in Shenzhen.

In pictures: What we know about new coronavirus outbreak in Chinese city of Wuhan



First discovered in the central city of Wuhan, the coronavirus strain has caused alarm due to its connection to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, which has a kill count of around 650 people across mainland China and Hongkong in 2002-2003.

Also read: China reports new cases in Wuhan virus outbreak



Serving as a major transport hub, Wuhan has 11 million inhabitants and sees hundreds of millions more during the Lunar New Year, when people travel across the country to visit family.

Also read: WHO warns hospitals worldwide over further spread of China's coronavirus



Following a second death due to the outbreak of the new strain, India issued an advisory on Friday to its nationals visiting China. "An infection with a novel coronavirus has been reported from China. As of 11th January 2020, 41 confirmed cases have been reported so far."



Wuhan city's medical colleges have a healthy population of over 500 Indian medical students, most of whom have left for home during the Chinese New Year holidays. Authorities have stated that Wuhan will continue to expand the search area, identify suspected cases and conduct sampling tests.