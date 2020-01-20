Tracking China's SARS-like coronavirus

South Korea confirmed the first case of new coronavirus in a Chinese visitor. The new virus has caused alarm due to the spectre of SARS, which in 2002-2003 killed 349 people in mainland China.

Mystery pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan

January 11: China reported its first death from the mystery pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan where 41 people have been diagnosed with similar symptoms.

A 61-year-old man had become the first person to die from a respiratory illness believed to be caused by a new virus from the same family as SARS, which claimed hundreds of lives more than a decade ago in China and Hong Kong.

Seven others remained in serious condition, two were discharged from treatment, and the rest were stable, it added.

At least 41 more people with pneumonia-like symptoms have so far been diagnosed with the new virus in Wuhan, with one of the victims dying on Thursday, the central Chinese city's health commission said on its website.

