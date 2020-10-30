Top 10 world news today: Brazilian national named Nice attack victim, earthquake hits Greece & more

Brazilian national named victim of Nice attack

The Brazilian foreign ministry said the victim lived in France and was a mother of three

'We are in a war': French minister says country must brace itself for attacks fueled by 'Islamist ideology'

Darmanin said France needs to reel in 'rampant Islamism which is arming people ideologically'

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad slams tech giants for removing posts on France attack

After sparking outrage by his post that Muslims had the right 'to kill millions of French people', Mahathir accused social networking platforms Twitter and Facebook of unfair treatment

Earthquake hits Turkey, Greece; 'mini-tsunami' on Aegean island

The quake was registered 14 kilometres off the Greek town of Neon Karlovasion on the Aegean Sea island of Samos

Qatar to charge those behind invasive airport searches of women

Women on 10 Qatar Airways flights out of Doha were subject to the examinations as authorities searched for the mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in an airport bathroom

Bangladesh: Huge crowd holds protest against France President Emmanuel Macron

The protesters marched through streets of Dhaka and called fora boycott on French products. The crowd carried banners calling Macron "the world's biggest terrorist

Trump, Biden square off in key Midwestern states

Even with the United States reaching another daily record in new Covid-19 infections on Thursday, President Trump stuck to his strategy of downplaying its dangerousness and calling for businesses to reopen





Fox Hunt row: US should not to be haven for criminals, says China

China had reportedly launched a campaign in 2014 to get fugitives abroad to return to face charges

US election 2020: Why are the polls crucial for NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk

Earlier, NASA had selected Bezos's Blue Origin and Musk's SpaceX to develop human landers for Artemis moon missions

Watch | Skies in Slovakia see car transforming into airplane

The car-cum-airplane is named as Air Car and has been manufactured by Slovakian firm KleinVision




