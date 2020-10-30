Brazilian national named victim of Nice attack

Simone Barreto Silva (Photo Courtesy: Simone Barreto Silva family/Reuters) Photograph:( Reuters )
The Brazilian foreign ministry said the victim lived in France and was a mother of three.
A 44-year-old Brazilian national living in France has been named as one of the victim's of the knife attack which took place in the French city of Nice on Thursday.
Watch:
The victim was identified as Simone Barreto Silva. The Brazilian foreign ministry said the victim lived in France and was a mother of three.
Also Read: 'We are in a war', says French minister
Three people were killed and a woman beheaded after a knife-wielding assailant attacked people in Nice's Notre-Dame church.
The attacker was apprehended by police after being shot and was taken to hospital.
The attack comes just days after a French teacher Samuel Paty, a school teacher was beheaded in a Paris suburb by an 18-year-old Chechen youth.