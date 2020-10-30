Earthquake hits Turkey, Greece; 'mini-tsunami' on Aegean island

The US Geological Survey said on Friday a 7.0 magnitude earthquake had struck off the coast of western Turkey.

Turkey's health minister Fahrettin Koca said four people were killed and at least 120 were injured after the quake hit the country destroying buildings.

The quake was registered 14 kilometres off the Greek town of Neon Karlovasion on the Aegean Sea island of Samos.

Praying for people in Izmir, Turkey and Samos in Greece as they've been hit by a powerful earthquake pic.twitter.com/Rb5ZEtYa6G — Urban Arsenal (@urbanarsenaI) October 30, 2020 ×

Greece said a strong magnitude 6.6 earthquake had hit off the Aegean island of Samos. The shocks were felt in Crete and Greek capital Athens.

Reports said the earthquake caused mini-tsunami on the Aegean island of Samo as several buildings were damaged.

As the earthquake struck people poured into the streets in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir as residents in Samos were urged by authorities to stay away from coastal areas.

There were reports of several walls of houses having collapsed with flooding reported in Samos.