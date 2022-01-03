Top 10 World News: Third news company shutters in Hong Kong, Jair Bolsonaro hospitalised and more

From independent online publication Citizen News closure in Hong Kong to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's health update as he has been admitted to the hospital after he experienced abdominal pain. Read latest news headlines. Click on the hyperlinked links to read the full report.

Hong Kong: Third news company shutters amid Chinese crackdown on dissent

Independent online publication Citizen News has become the third company to close in Hong Kong as media fears grow amid the rise in the Chinese crackdown. The company said its shut down had been triggered by the closure of Stand News, a pro-democracy media outlet. Hong Kong police had raided its office and arrested seven people.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro hospitalised after experiencing abdominal pain

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to the hospital after he experienced abdominal pain. Bolsonaro's doctor Antonio Luiz Macedo told local news media that he might need treatment for a probable intestinal obstruction.

Record levels of coronavirus revealed in wastewater samples across United States

A new study conducted by Johns Hopkins University has revealed record levels of coronavirus across the United States. Early in the pandemic, a few cities and countries around the world began testing sewage for evidence of the coronavirus, hoping to detect rising infections early.

South Korea says man who crossed DMZ was previous defector from North Korea

The person who entered North Korea on New Year's Day in a rare crossing of the heavily fortified border from the South is believed to be a defector from the North, the defence ministry in Seoul said Monday (January 3). A defence ministry official said that the man in question is believed to be someone who came from North Korea in 2020 - also by breaching the border.

Elon Musk to pay tax bill worth $11 billion from money collected by selling Tesla shares

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is going to pay a federal tax bill estimated at $11 billion from the money he collected after selling shares worth $15.4 billion of his company. Not only this, Musk is supposed to pay $2 billion in additional income tax to the state of California, where Tesla was based for majority of last year.

World's oldest person, Kane Tanaka, celebrates 119th birthday in Japan

Kane Tanaka has extended her record as the world’s oldest person by celebrating her 119th birthday at a nursing home in Fukuoka in southern Japan. Tanaka marked her birthday with a party along with staff and friends at the nursing home, television footage from local broadcaster TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting Co showed.

Scientist says climate change helped dry out grasslands that fuelled Colorado fire

A scientist has highlighted the role played by climate change in the devastating Colorado wildfire that wiped out swaths of several towns and forced thousands of people to flee with little notice.

'This is Imran Khan's New Pakistan?': Reham Khan says she escaped gun attack in Islamabad, slams government

Reham Khan, who is the ex-wife of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, said that she narrowly escaped a gun attack in country's capital Islamabad on Sunday (January 2). Taking to her official Twitter, Reham divulged the details of the incident. She said that she was on the way back home from her nephew's wedding.

UK’s Defense Academy hit by cyber attack; 'significant' damage caused

A retired high-ranking officer, Air Marshal Edward Stringer, has revealed that a cyber-attack on the UK’s Defense Academy, mostly caused by Russia, China or North Korea, led to “significant” damage.

A new mystery illness? Canadian whistleblower warns of a disease affecting young adults

After Havana syndrome and a mystery disease in Sudan, another mysterious condition has emerged in the Canadian province of New Brunswick, an anonymous whistleblower has claimed. The employee of Vitalité health network has revealed that the illness is targeting a growing number of young people as it causes a swift cognitive decline among those who are affected.