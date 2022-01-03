Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro hospitalised after experiencing abdominal pain

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to the hospital after he experienced abdominal pain.

Bolsonaro's doctor Antonio Luiz Macedo told local news media that he might need treatment for a probable intestinal obstruction.

The 66-year-old is being examined to see if surgery might be necessary, Macedo added.

The Brazilian TV network Globo showed images of Bolsonaro walking down the stairs of the presidential plane with his entourage after landing in Sao Paulo at about 1:30 a.m. (0430 GMT).

Bolsonaro, who has been in power since 2019, was taken to Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo. He had been vacationing in the southern state of Santa Catarina.

Since a knife attack that targeted him during a 2018 election campaign, in which he was stabbed in the stomach, he has undergone abdominal surgery at least four times.

About a month before he was elected president, Bolsonaro was stabbed at a campaign rally by a man who was found to be psychologically unfit for trial.