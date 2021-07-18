Brazil President, Jair Bolsonaro, discharged from hospital after successful treatment for hiccups

Brazil’s President, Jair Bolsonaro, has been discharged from hospital after spending four days in Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo.

The infamous leader was rushed to a military hospital in Brasilia on Wednesday after he complained of persistent hiccups for more than 10 days.

Bolsonaro claimed to be fine after day one and said it was just intestinal obstruction. "I had to go on a diet, I did what I had to do. I wanted to leave from day one, but they wouldn't let me. I hope that in about 10 days I will be able to eat a rib eye steak," he told reporters. "It seems that my stomach was on fire. The cause was an intestinal obstruction, which is common in those like me that have undergone surgery, after the stabbing."

Brazilian far-right leader has been in surgery six times since he was stabbed in the abdomen in 2018 while he was campaigning.

Bolsonaro's son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, claimed the doctors have removed "close to one litre (a quarter of a gallon) of liquid" that was the cause of pain which was a result of obstruction. The doctors have reported that the President is now "evolving satisfactorily".

He has now been advised to “chew food well, eat lighter meals, exercise, walk” by the head of the medical team at the hospital, Antonio Macedo.

While the President continued working from the hospital and was also very active on his social media accounts, the hospitalisation came at a critical point in his career. A few days before the medical emergency, an investigation had been launched to probe controversies surrounding Bolsonaro’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and several corruption allegations related to it.