'This is Imran Khan's New Pakistan?': Reham Khan says she escaped gun attack in Islamabad, slams government

Reham Khan, who is the ex-wife of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, said that she narrowly escaped a gun attack in country's capital Islamabad on Sunday (January 2).

Taking to her official Twitter, Reham divulged the details of the incident. She said that she was on the way back home from her nephew's wedding.

Her car was shot at and two men on a motorcycle held the vehicle at gunpoint, highlighting the point that she escaped the attack unscathed. Targeting the current government, she asked is this "Imran Khan's New Pakistan?".

Her tweet read: "On the way back from my nephew's marriage my car just got fired at & two men on a motorbike held vehicle at gunpoint!! I had just changed vehicles. My PS & driver were in the car. This is Imran Khan's New Pakistan? Welcome to the state of cowards, thugs & the greedy!!"

After the gun attack post, Reham also shared related updates on her official Twitter handle. She also complained that she and her staff had to wait for hours to get an FIR registered.

"It's 9 am. My PS (personal secretary) and team have not had a minute of sleep and the FIR still has not been registered in Shams Colony Police Station Islamabad. (The) investigation is ongoing," she tweeted Monday morning.

She said a copy of her complaint was filed at the police station and later an FIR was registered in connection with the attack.

It's 9 am

