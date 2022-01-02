Calling breach of Sharia law, Taliban to behead 'mannequins' in Afghanistan

Citing a breach of Sharia law, Taliban has decided to behead 'mannequins' used in clothing stores in Herat province of war-torn Afghanistan, reported Sputnik, citing Afghan media.

Even as the country has been facing numerous issues already, Taliban has been on a crackdown spree.

In this recent development, Taliban is saying that use of "mannequins" is a breach of the Shariah law.

Initially, Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice had ordered all the shops in Herat to get rid of the mannequins. But after shopkeepers complained of heavy losses due to the ruling in the already troubled times for business, it altered its order and told to behead them instead.

The Islamist officials have ruled that these statues were 'idols'.

Sheikh Aziz-u-Rahman, head of the ministry, had made the announcement.

The ministry is responsible for ensuring the Taliban's strict interpretation of Islam is levied in the country.

According to the business owners, hacking the heads of the mannequins still represent a significant financial loss.

"The heads of the mannequins should be covered, not removed. Each mannequin costs $100, or $80 or $70, and beheading them will be a huge financial loss," Abdul Wadood Faiz Zada told Italian newspaper Repubblica.

