Top 10 world news: Tech CEOs grilled at US Senate hearing; Jharkhand to get new CM, and more

In a significant US Senate hearing, top executives from leading social media companies, including Meta, TikTok, Snap, and Discord, faced rigorous questioning about their efforts to combat online child sexual exploitation.

Amidst the political drama, Champai Soren is set to become the new Chief Minister of the Indian state of Jharkhand, after Hemant Soren resigned from his position and was arrested by economic law enforcement agency officials.

Soren had been caught in controversy as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had been actively investigating him in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Near Line of Actual Control (LAC), the India-China border, a group of Ladakh shepherds displayed remarkable courage as they confronted Chinese soldiers attempting to obstruct them from grazing sheep, media reports said citing video footage. The viral video capturing the confrontation has garnered widespread admiration for the shepherds on social media.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years with 'rigorous punishment' in the Toshakhana case, Pakistan's Geo News reported. The latest prison sentence against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader came just eight days ahead of scheduled national elections in Pakistan and a day after he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for leaking state secrets.

Before the beginning of the Budget Session in the Indian Parliament on Wednesday (Jan 31), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the 'unruly MPs' and asked them to introspect.

Speaking against democratic disruptions in the Parliament, PM Modi said that no one will remember those who created a ruckus in the Parliament.

Kremlin challenger Boris Nadezhdin has claimed to have collected enough signatures to stand as a candidate in Russia's upcoming presidential election. The former local councillor, known for his outspoken criticism of Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, stated that he submitted more than the required 100,000 signatures to the electoral authorities. The electoral commission must now review his application.

A 43-year-old Indian national Yogesh K Pancholi, residing in Northville, Michigan, has been sentenced to nine years in prison on Tuesday (Jan 30) for orchestrating a nearly $2.8 million health care fraud. The case involved aggravated identity theft, money laundering, and witness tampering, as per US State Department.

A pioneering scientific initiative, SPAI, has reported a population of 718 snow leopards in India. This comes the Indian Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, unveiled the outcomes of the inaugural Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India (SPAI) Program during the National Board for Wildlife meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday (Jan 30).

The tensions in West Asia continue to run high after three US troops were killed in Jordan, marking the first American fatalities since the region went into turmoil following the October 7 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas and the consequent Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner, in its press release, said that no foul play was suspected in Purdue University student Neel Acharya's death.