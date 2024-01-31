India: Jharkhand to get new CM as Hemant Soren resigns, gets arrested by ED

Amidst the political drama, Champai Soren is set to become the new Chief Minister of the Indian state of Jharkhand, after Hemant Soren resigned from his position and was arrested by economic law enforcement agency officials.

Soren had been caught in controversy as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had been actively investigating him in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Jharkhand Minister Banna Gupta reportedly said, "We have chosen Champai Soren as the leader of the Legislative Party. We came to the Raj Bhawan to request the Governor for the oath ceremony."

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Minister of Parliament, Mahua Maji confirmed that Soren is in ED custody.

"The CM has gone to the Governor with the ED team to submit his resignation... Champai Soren will be the new Chief Minister... We have enough numbers," she added.

According to the latest updates, ED officials were seen departing from JMM leader Hemant Soren's residence, in a breakthrough development after a seven-hour-long presence at his Ranchi home.

Champai Soren, the Transport Minister and the likely new CM face, also holds Welfare portfolios for Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, and Backward Classes.

Missing CM

Over a span of 48 hours, the Soren vanished from his residence in Delhi. The 48-year-old had undergone questioning on January 20, leading to the issuance of a second summons for either January 29 or 31.

The investigating agency warned of taking independent action if a date was not chosen. Despite announcing his availability at his Ranchi home on January 31, Soren created a stir by flying to Delhi on a private plane and subsequently disappearing from his residence in the Indian capital by Sunday (Jan 28).

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 29 visited his Delhi residence, but he was not found.

Reportedly, he embarked on a secretive journey by road back to his residence in Ranchi, the capital city of Jharkhand. During a search of the premises, the agency purportedly discovered Rs36 lakh (nearly $45.7k in cash), which was confiscated along with his luxury SUV.