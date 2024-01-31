WATCH | Ladakh shepherds stand firm against Chinese troops, social media applauds their bravery

Near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a group of Ladakh shepherds displayed remarkable courage as they confronted Chinese soldiers attempting to obstruct them from grazing sheep, media reports said citing video footage. The viral video capturing the confrontation has garnered widespread admiration on social media. Following the Galwan Valley clash in 2020, where a violent confrontation broke out between Indian and Chinese soldiers on the night of June 15-16 in the disputed border region of Ladakh, local shepherds had refrained from grazing animals in the area.

The shepherds, seen in the widely-circulated video, reclaimed their grazing rights in the region and compelled People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers to withdraw, an act which is now hugely appreciated on social media platforms. Chushul councillor Konchok Stanzin commended the resilience of the shepherds.

"It is heartening to see the positive impact made by @firefurycorps_IA in Border areas of Eastern Ladakh in facilitating the graziers and nomads to assert their rights in traditional grazing grounds along the north bank of Pangong," he wrote in a social media post.

"I would like to thank #IndianArmy for such strong civil-military relations & looking after the interests of the border area population," he said adding, "I salute our nomads, who always stand to protect our land and stand as the second guardian force of the nation."