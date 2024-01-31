Varanasi Court grants Hindu devotees worship rights in sealed Gyanvapi Mosque basement

A Varanasi court has granted permission for Hindu devotees to worship inside the sealed 'Vyas Ka Tekhana' area in the basement of the disputed Gyanvapi mosque. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is representing the Hindu side, reportedly said, "Hindu side allowed to offer prayers at 'Vyas Ka Tekhana'. The District Administration will have to make arrangements within 7 days. Everyone will now have the right to perform puja".

Sudhir Tripathi, an advocate from the Hindu side also said that the commencement of the puja is permitted within the next seven days. Advocate Jain said, "We intend to file a caveat in the Allahabad HC..." Following the court's approval for puja at 'Vyas Ka Tekhana' in the Gyanvapi case, petitioners and advocates on the Hindu side displayed a victory sign.

In the basement of the mosque, there are four 'tahkhanas' (cellars). Currently, one is under the ownership of the Vyas family, the former residents of the premises. Vyas has filed a petition requesting permission to access the cellar and resume the pooja.

ASI report findings

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) earlier presented a conclusive finding that a large Hindu temple once stood at the location of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Following this, four Hindu women approached the Supreme Court requesting a scientific survey of a sealed portion of the mosque.

“It is submitted that for a proper and effective investigation, it is necessary that the ASI may be directed to undertake necessary excavation and use other scientific methods around the Shivlingam (being claimed by Muslims as a fountain) for determining the nature of Shivlingam and associated features without causing any damage to the object after removing artificial/modern walls/floors surrounding the Shivlingam,” according to the petition.

Also Read | Delhi weather: Light rain expected over next few days amid dense fog and dropping temperatures

The ASI's survey revealed that modifications were made to the mosque using pillars and plaster from the pre-existing Hindu temple and that there were efforts made to erase carvings on the pillars.

The ASI report, spanning 839 pages, stated, "Based on scientific studies/survey carried out study of architectural remains, exposed features and artefacts inscriptions, art and sculptures, it can be said that there existed a Hindu temple prior to the construction of the existing structure."

Watch | India Budget 2024 | Women, youth, farmers & poor are India's pillars of growth: President Murmu × Notably, the fountain area inside the mosque was sealed in 2022 following a Supreme Court order. The ASI conducted a scientific survey in response to a district court order from July 2023 to determine whether the mosque was built over a pre-existing Hindu temple.

Akhlaque Ahmad, the legal representative for the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, said that the latest order will be challenged in a higher court.