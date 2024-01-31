Delhi weather: Light rain expected over next few days amid dense fog and dropping temperatures

Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of fog on Wednesday with very poor visibility. Everyday travel operations were affected due to dense fog, with more than 50 flights delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Jan 31.

As per reports, the national capital recorded its coldest January in 21 years in terms of day temperatures. The mean maximum temperature in January at Safdarjung was 17.9 degrees Celsius. It was the same as in 2015 and the lowest since 2003. Minimum Temperatures reported on 31st January, 2024 in Delhi.#DelhiWeather #mintemperature @AAI_Official@dgcaindia@railminindia@nhai_official@moesgoi@DDNewslive@ndmaindia@airnewsalerts @RWFC_ND @CMODelhi @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/NnaxGTJfRn — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 31, 2024 × Amid this bone-chilling winter and dense fog, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already predicted rains in the capital city and its neighbouring regions over the next few days.

Rains amid foggy weather to further drop mercury

The Met department has also issued a yellow alert in the national capital till February 2 in the wake of persistent dense fog over the next few days. On Thursday afternoon, parts of Delhi also received light rainfall after a foggy morning, which dropped the temperatures further.

The IMD has also predicted light rain accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at most places over Delhi today and light rainfall/drizzle on 1st and 3rd February.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre in New Delhi as well, the city will receive light to very light rain (drizzle) on Thursday (Feb 1) with minimum temperature dropping to 8 degrees Celsius.

The department also predicted dense fog with a partly cloudy sky on Friday (Feb 2) with a minimum temperature as low as 6 degrees Celsius. The heavy fog situation in the city is not expected to get better before February 3.

There is also a prediction for very light rain on Saturday (Feb 3) towards the evening or night, with a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius.

"We are expecting heavy rain and snowfall in the mountain regions (Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand) due to the western disturbance. The effect of this disturbance will be seen in plain areas like Haryana, Delhi NCR, and Uttar Pradesh", said Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi while speaking to ANI.